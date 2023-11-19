Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

