Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

