Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after purchasing an additional 727,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $13,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,795.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.2 %

CENTA opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

