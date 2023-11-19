Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,934,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UAA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

