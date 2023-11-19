Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,196 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $523,203.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,122. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

