Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,305 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 440,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,114,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.