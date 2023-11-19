Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,509 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TWO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

