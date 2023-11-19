Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,858 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of MasterBrand worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MBC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

