Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 273 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

