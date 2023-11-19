Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,206 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bread Financial worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,438,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

BFH opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.