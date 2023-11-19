Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,731 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PROG worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 17.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PROG by 34.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROG by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

