Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 379 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,281,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tennant by 15.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tennant by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tennant by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $355,323. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

