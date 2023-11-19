Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 433 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Banner worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banner by 72.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banner by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

