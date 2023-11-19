Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 566 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Xencor worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.22 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.