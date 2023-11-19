Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 638 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

PATK stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,221 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

