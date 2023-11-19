Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 728 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $10,819,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $8,224,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,737 shares of company stock worth $2,180,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.