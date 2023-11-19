Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 960 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Semtech worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 26.8% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Semtech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $1,497,000.

SMTC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

