The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $134.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

