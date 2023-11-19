TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.