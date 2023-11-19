V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of V.F. worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $17.21 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

