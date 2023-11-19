Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 198.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSTO opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

