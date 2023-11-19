Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

WMT opened at $155.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

