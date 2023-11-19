Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.58.

Several research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

