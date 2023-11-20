1,281,100 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,281,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,228,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

