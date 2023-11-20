1,400 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

