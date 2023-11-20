1,604 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $25.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Stories

