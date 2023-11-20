2,778 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 1.3 %

SBS opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

