7,373 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 151,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 105,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

