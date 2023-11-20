8,309 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 15.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

DFH stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

