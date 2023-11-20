Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) by 213.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of AdTheorent worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.94. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

AdTheorent Profile

(Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.