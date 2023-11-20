Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

