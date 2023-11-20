Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

