Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 303,439 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.