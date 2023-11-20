Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,316,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,002 shares of company stock worth $36,449,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

