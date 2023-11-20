Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

