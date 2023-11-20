Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNL
Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.