AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Sells $10,335.04 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,980,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. AEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AEye by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,483 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in AEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,589,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 219,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

