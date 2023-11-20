AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Sells $10,335.04 in Stock

Nov 20th, 2023

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,980,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. AEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AEye by 26.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,483 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in AEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,661,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,589,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 219,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 664,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

