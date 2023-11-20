AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

