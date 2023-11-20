Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 598,367 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,006,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,900,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $135.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

