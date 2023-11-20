Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.18 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

