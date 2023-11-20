Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $1,280,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $145.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

