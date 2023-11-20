American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. UBS Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

