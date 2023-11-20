American International Group Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,513. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.