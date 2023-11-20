American International Group Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $326,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 107.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 231,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

DCOM opened at $20.79 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $807.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

