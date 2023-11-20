American International Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 530,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,043,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,635,000.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

