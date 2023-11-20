Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

