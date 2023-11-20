Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $248.35.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.