Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $145.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

