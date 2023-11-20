Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $38,189.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Atlassian by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

