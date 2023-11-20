Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $38,189.45 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $38,189.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,214 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $420,660.00.
- On Monday, August 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,114 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $574,065.90.
Atlassian Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.
View Our Latest Research Report on TEAM
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.