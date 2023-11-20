Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Acquires $15,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Henry E. Bartoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,853.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BW. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
