Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Acquires $15,100.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Henry E. Bartoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,853.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BW. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

