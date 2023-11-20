Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,000 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after buying an additional 57,971,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 597,970 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 437,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

